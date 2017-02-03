ISLAMABAD - A sub-committee of the National assembly has been constituted to resolve the issues of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) regarding system constraints, low voltage, over billing and replacement of defective transformers and meters.

The Standing Committee on Water and Power met here under the Chairmanship of MNA Muhammad Arshad Khan Leghari and constituted a sub-committee which includes Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqub as convener and Junaid Akbar, Salim Rehman and Maulana Muhammad Gohar Shah as its members.

The Terms of Reference (ToR’s) of the subcommittee includes resolving the issues of electricity of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).The sub-committee shall submit its report to the Standing Committee within 30 session days.

Regarding the suspension of XENs and SDOs in Hazara Division, Water and Power Secretary Umer Rasool informed that these suspended 12 officers were involved in overbilling, dummy metering and were putting the extra money in their pockets. There are cases of massive corruption against these officials, he added. He further said that cases against other 71 officials of PESCO are underway. The committee decided not to take up the matter of suspension of XENs and SDOs of Hazara Division as the case was pending before the honorable Peshawar High Court. XENs and SDOs in hazara were suspended after massive public complaints of over billing and the meter readers were not coming to take the meter reading and were charging customers on table meter readings.

MNA Junaid Akber said that in PK-8 Peshawar there is ‘kunda culture’, however during the election, free electricity was provided for a month. “Now the arrears in PK-8 are around Rs600 million and the people wonders what happened,” he added. He demanded Hazara-like action in other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

MNA Maulana Gohar Shah said that there is excessive load shedding on Charsada-3 and Charsada-4 feeders. “Our transformers are out of order and the problem is not being fixed,” he added. The Water and Power secretary said that ‘kunda’ is responsible for the less voltage in KP. In the areas where there will be ‘kunda’, there will be more load shedding and areas with 70 percent recovery will have less load shedding, he added.

Replying to Maulana Gohar Shah, the Water and Power secretary said, “There are massive losses on these feeders and the condition can be only improved if the recovery improves.” However, he said that in Buner, Swat and Chitral, the line losses are less and the recovery ratio is good, he said. The voltage issues in these areas will be resolved within one year, he claimed.

MNAs Muhammad Junaid Anwaar Chaudhary, Malik Ghulam Rabbani Khar, Junaid Akbar, Lt Col (R) Ghulam Rasul Sahi, Salim Rehman, Sahibzad Muhammad Yaqub and Maulana Muhammad Gohar Shah attended the meeting.