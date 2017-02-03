PRGMEA stresses trade officers’ active role in enhancing exports

SIALKOT (APP): Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Central Chairman Ijaz A Khokhar on Thursday suggested that the government should assign 10 percent export target to the trade officers, posted in European Union countries and their tenure should be linked with their performance. While talking to APP, he said the trade officer could play an effective role in enhancing readymade garments' exports to EU countries. He said that the business community was ready to play a role in enhancing exports. He suggested that the government should take appropriate steps to hire Spanish and French language experts to facilitate the business community. Stressing the need for setting up "Business Promotional Board" at Sialkot for finding out ways and means for the growth of different industrial sectors including sports goods, surgical instruments, handmade badges, leather garments, musical instruments, gloves and sports wears sectors of Sialkot, he said.

FPCCI for inclusion of agro-based farm sector in CPEC

KARACHI (APP): Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Chairman for Regional Standing Committee, Ahmad Jawad has suggested inclusion of agro based farm sector in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. In a statement here on Thursday, he said cooperation between the two countries in agricultural sector holds every potential to be included in CPEC as one of the major development oriented project. "Corporate farming is, however, yet an area of possible cooperation through joint ventures," he added. "Projects for technological support in the field of agriculture and farm sector research can be proposed," suggested the FPCCI official mentioning value addition was another important area that could be focused upon. He said the government itself and all relevant stakeholders within the country also need to strengthen the agricultural sector through adequate investment in research.

Equal attention, he said was needed to not only maintain but also increase yields; develop crop and plant tolerance against pests, diseases and climate change associated threats.

Unilever announces winners of business competition

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Unilever announced the team from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) as winners of Unilever Talent Hunt 2016 (UTH 2016) at the grand finale held at a local hotel. Students from universities across Pakistan competed for the opportunity to represent Pakistan at Unilever’s Future Leader’s League in London, a global competition that brings together students from across the world to experience the nuances of future leadership. UTH is a business competition aimed at providing under-grad students the opportunity to showcase their academic and strategic acumen whilst building employer branding at various Pakistani universities. This year’s competition focused on a core marketing plan of five brands, including Fair & Lovely, Cornetto, Lux, Lipton and Surf Excel. Unilever Talent Hunt had previously focused on a wide range of challenges for the students to propose creative responses to ranging from marketing, brand building and sustainability.

Pakistan’s top nine universities were engaged through campus activations in 2016, reaching more than 5000 students from diverse academic backgrounds including business and engineering.

Bank Alfalah, Smeda join hands to uplift SME sector

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Bank Alfalah entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Thursday for uplift of the SME sector across Pakistan. The MOU was signed by Bank Alfalah CEO Atif Bajwa and SMEDA Business and Sector Development Division General Manager Haroon Ahmed Khan at a ceremony held at Learning Center of the Bank Alfalah. Bajwa emphasized the need to grow SMEs from 35 percent of the economy to over 60 percent, like in the developed countries, and it was important to provide SMEs with holistic support with such private and public partnerships. Khan applauded the efforts of Bank Alfalah for the development of the SME sector in Pakistan. He also spoke about the importance of SMEs as key drivers of productivity and economic growth. He noted that SMEDA looks forward to creating synergies between the two organisations to enhance SMEs’ access to finance.

The alliance envisions creating synergies for development of SME centric programmes, improve SMEs’ access to finance and extend advisory and training support to established SMEs and entrepreneurial incubation centers in universities across Pakistan.