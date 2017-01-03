Agreement signed to construct OFC system between Pakistan, China

ISLAMABAD (PR): Special Communications Organisation (SCO) has signed a Consultancy Services Agreement with Optiwave Technologies Pvt Ltd (OWT) for the Project "Construction of Cross Border Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) System Between China and Pakistan For International Connectivity of Voice/Data Traffic" being executed by SCO under the ambit China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

As per the contract agreement, the OTW will oversee the execution of work as per international standards for the 1st ever cross-border connectivity project being executed by a Public Sector Organisation (SCO). The project with broad socio-economic dimensions is likely to open new vistas of prosperity and progress for the country by transforming trade corridor into digital corridor.

Bank Alfalah all set to issue ‘Go Lootlo Wallet’

KARACHI (PR): Bank Alfalah has entered into partnership with Lootlo.pk – a prominent e-commerce website – for issuance of Pakistan’s first ever discount debit card ‘Go Lootlo Wallet’.

The agreement was signed by Amaar Naveed Ikhlas of Bank Alfalah and Fahad Mehmood of Lootlo.pk here at a local hotel in the presence of high officials from both the organisations and other dignitaries. Under the agreement, Bank Alfalah will enable Lootlo.pk to offer real-time offline discounts through the ‘Go Lootlo’ discount debit cards, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Pakistan.

On ‘Go Lootlo’debit cards, customers can avail discounts at over 500 retailers with over 2,000 outlets all over Pakistan. Another great advantage of the ‘Go Lootlo Wallet’ is it offers free Personal Accident Insurance to all cardholders with no minimum deposit condition, a service for which conventional banks require customers to have a minimum deposit or balance maintenance conditions.

PSO staff averts major disaster

KARACHI (PR): PSO commends the efforts of its outlet’s staff whose prompt response helped extinguish a huge blaze that caught a passenger coach enroute up-country form Karachi on Super Highway on December 28, 2016 (Wednesday).

In a desperate attempt to secure precious human lives, the coach-driver resorted to moving the burning coach to a nearby PSO outlet for rescue but the vigilant and HSE-trained outlet staff prevented its entry into the outlet to avert further disaster. They immediately smothered the fire through firefighting gear available at the outlet and rescued the passengers. The quality emergency preparedness at the outlet in consistence with PSO’s policy averted a major calamity and saved dozens of precious lives.

Saman Tariq wins prestigious Rhodes Scholarship

LAHORE (PR): Saman Tariq Malik, an English major from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has won the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship.

Each year the Rhodes Trust awards this scholarship to one person from each member country to study at Oxford. Saman is the Rhodes Scholar-elect from Pakistan for the year 2017. She competed for this scholarship against an estimated 4,000 applications from Pakistan this year. The result was announced on the November 26, 2016 by Babar Sattar, the National Secretary for Pakistan Rhodes Scholarship Selection Committee, following the interviews held in Islamabad.

Along with a major in English, Saman also earned a minor in History during her time in LUMS. She represents the first student from Mushtaq Ahmad Gurmani School of Humanities and Social Sciences to have won the Rhodes. Saman was consistently on the Dean’s Honor List and was also the winner of the prestigious Raazia Waseem Award for the Best Senior Project in English at LUMS.

Gree announces low prices of Inverter ACs

LAHORE (PR): Gree has created the most reliable inverter air conditioners that are enriched with a special heating-feature to ensure the coziest and safest winter in Pakistan’s climatic conditions and environment. Gree is now offering specially reduced prices on its inverter ACs, to make the consumers more comfortable during winter. The Gree Inverter AC – 1.5 Ton model - which was previously priced at Rs74,900 is now available at only Rs69,900. Gree inverter series of air conditioners is now available at the most economical prices, promised for many months to come. So, it is a dream-come-true for all the customers, to buy their favorite Gree AC at the most affordable prices.