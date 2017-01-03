ISLAMABAD - Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Monday expressed satisfaction on recent economic performance and noted that economic activities are picking up and investments are taking place, particularly in CPEC-related projects.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects would further accelerate after the recent understanding with Chinese authorities to further expand the scope of CPEC by including water security, Karachi Circular Railway, mass transit programme for Baluchistan, projects for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and rehabilitation of Railways related project. He further remarked that going forward, the country would experience rising growth and creation of more job opportunities.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review the economic performance in the six months ended December 31, 2016. The minister noted that GDP growth appears to be on upward trajectory and inflation was steady below 4 percent in December 2016, while average inflation during July-December 2016 was recorded at 3.88 percent, reflecting continued price stability.

Dar noted Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) performance at around 7 percent for the six month period ended in December 2016, reflecting catching up of the shortfall experienced in the initial months, largely on account of giving relief to consumers on petroleum prices together with sales tax refunds of Rs45 billions.

On the expenditure side, the performance was on track as expenditure was allowed in a prudent manner in accordance with budget, and keeping in view the revenue growth. The meeting was attended by the Finance secretary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance.