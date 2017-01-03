ISLAMABAD - Inflation rate has remained at 3.9 percent during first half (July-December) of the ongoing financial year.

For the year 2016-17, the government had set the inflation target at 6 percent. The latest figures of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that inflation has recorded at 3.9 percent during July-December of the current fiscal year.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its first quarterly report for FY17 noted that CPI inflation is expected to remain within the target of 6 percent for the year. The report also noted the increase in the average headline CPI inflation from 1.7 percent in Q1 (July-September) of FY16 to 3.9 percent in Q1-FY17. According to the report, this increase was expected as inflation had already dipped to ultra-lows last year; further push came from supply-side factors, which included a gradual rise in international prices of some key commodities.

The PBS data showed that headline inflation, measures through Consumer Price Index (CPI), has increased by 3.7 percent in December 2016 over a year ago. On month-on-month basis, the PBS data showed that CPI inflation has decreased by 0.7 percent in December 2016, compared to the previous month (October). Core inflation measured by non-food non-energy CPI (Core NFNE) increased by 5.2 percent on (YoY) basis in December 2016 as compared to increase of 5.3 percent in the previous month.

According to the data, Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), which gauges rates of kitchen items on weekly basis, increased by 1.35 percent during the first half of the year 2016-17 as against the same month of last year. Similarly, the wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation increased by 3.06 percent in the period under review.

The breakup of 3.7 percent inflation, recorded in December, showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 2.43 percent. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 8.35 percent and 11.51 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 4.93 percent in December 2016.

Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by 11.56 percent, clothing and footwear at 4.4 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 3.17 percent. Recreational charges and those related to culture went up by 1.47 percent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 4.87 percent in December 2016 as compared to the same month last year.

In food commodities, price of eggs increased by 6.86 percent, tea 3 percent and cigarettes price surged by 2.21 percent. Price of gram whole enhanced by 1.69 percent and fish price increased by 1.32 percent. Likewise, in non-food items, motor fuel price surged by 2.37 percent, kerosene oil 1.38 percent and woolen cloth price increased by 1.27 percent in the month of December.

According to the PBS figures, prices of potatoes decreased by 19.88 percent, fresh vegetables 19.8 percent, sugar 13.44 percent, pulse (mash) 3.34 percent and tomatoes prices declined by 2.97 percent in December.