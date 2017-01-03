LAHORE - As the weather patron has been changing and rains are late, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Bosan on Monday has ruled out any issue of food security, citing that the country has surplus stocks of wheat, rice, corn, sugar and other commodities.

While talking to the media after having a meeting with All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Aamir Fayyaz and other office-bearers here at APTMA House, he said the country had a bumper crop of maze with regard to per acre yield and as whole production in the region, adding that corn yield was also very high this season.

Though several crops, including gram, were affected due to low rate of rains and other environmental factors in the country. Crops production would improve as rains expected next month, he maintained. To a question, the minister said greater focus was needed on crops research for having enhanced agri produces, adding that the industry, the farming sector and the government would have to put in joint efforts to ensure this.

Bosan mentioned that 'Plant Breeders Rights Bill' and 'Seed Amendment Bill' had recently been passed in the Parliament. He said it is a major breakthrough in the agriculture sector as it would enable the private sector to also conduct crops research at its own that would not only help improve overall agri produces in the country but also lead to increase in industrial exports.

To another question, he said the government tried to ensure payment to farmers and growers for their produces in accordance with international price. He said the cotton growers received comparatively better prices of their produces this year as compared to past years. No doubt, prices of different commodities were depressed not only in Pakistan but also in the world, however, the government made every effort to ensure better rebate to growers, he added.

Regarding relief package for textile industry, he said that a decision to this effect would be taken at the highest level after having thorough consultations with ministries of Textile, Finance, and Commerce, adding that his ministry would also give its input accordingly. Bosan assured the APTMA office-bearers of his full support in resolving their problems pertaining to his ministry.

Earlier, APTMA chairman Aamir Fayyaz said they wanted to increase textile sector's exports from $12 billion at present to $20 billion by year 2020. He underscored that industry, the farming sector and the government would have to work as a team to achieve this great task.