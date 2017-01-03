LAHORE - Punjab Finance Minister Ayesha Ghous Pasha visited Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) office on Monday.

Punjab Revenue Authority Chairman Dr Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui welcomed the minister and briefed her regarding the tax collection of this year. He said that there is visible growth in tax collection this year as compared to previous years. He said the first half of financial year 2016-17 witnessed 35 percent growth in revenue collection, adding that the tax net of every sector is also increasing at tremendous speed.

He said the PRA is facing some problems in collecting taxes from advertising agencies and channels, because most of them are operating and disseminating their services from Karachi, which is out of jurisdiction. The chairman expressed his resolve to further increase the tax net of the authority.

On the occasion, the minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of PRA and further directed to make authority more powerful and dynamic with enhanced outreach. She also recommended prizes for the officers who are doing extraordinary work.