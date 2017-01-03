OGDCL, MOL produced Rs99.538b oil, gas from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD (APP): Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) and MOL Pakistan have produced Rs99.538 billion crude oil and natural gas from its different operational fields of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 17 years. The two leading companies have extracted over 89,998,250bbl crude oil and 87,217,244mcf natural gas during the period, official sources told APP. OGDCL tapped around 59,692,454bbl (barrel) crude oil and 86,482,196mcf (million cubic feet) natural gas amounting to Rs520.538b. The company produced 15,567,543bbl crude oil, 29,626,201mcf natural gas and 43,671 metric ton (mt) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from the Chanda field, located in district Kohat of the province, during the year 2001-02 to 20015-16, worth Rs114,049m with its 72 percent share. From the Nashpa field of district Karak, they informed that OGDCL produced 30,847,733bbl crude oil of Rs266,362m and 114,654,724mcf natural gas of Rs295,867m, having 56.45pc share, from the fiscal year 2009-10 to 2015-16.

Whereas, the Mela field at Shakar Darah of district Kohat produced 13,269,684bbl crude oil and 44,154,422mcf natural gas amounting to Rs110,243 million from the year 2006-07 to 2015-16 with its 56.45 percent share.

TEVTA advances Rs400 million interest-free loans to pass-outs

LAHORE (INP): Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has distributed Rs400 million interest free loan to 6710 TEVTA pass outs. This scheme has been started to provide loan to its pass-outs across the province of the Punjab through Akhuwat. The said scheme has been started on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to help the poor TEVTA pass-outs to enable them to establish their own business or expand their existing business. While addressing a meeting to review the progress of loan scheme, TEVTA Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that 8,500 TEVTA pass-outs applied to get financial assistance upto November, 2016. The cases of more than 1,000 pass-outs are in process, while 500 cases are ready for disbursement after observing the laid down criteria. The TEVTA chairperson further said that loan amounting from Rs10,000 to 100,000 are being given to each candidate. The said loan is providing them self-employment opportunities also.

The main focus of TEVTA is to provide financial help to those pass-outs who intend to start their own business.

APTMA seeks withdrawal of 4 percent custom duty

ISLAMABAD (NNI): All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Sindh-Balochistan Zone has appealed to the government for the removal of 4 percent import duty on raw cotton as the local crop is estimated to be not more than 11.25 million bales this year, whereas, the requirement of Pakistan’s industry is not less than 14.5 million bales at the moment. APTMA-SB Zone also mentioned that a removal of import duty was also demanded two months ago, but the relevant ministry had said that it was too early to remove this duty and the government wanted to wait till the major portion of the local crop was sold. Till now 80 to 82 percent of the crop has been absorbed by the textile industry. Therefore, the objective as stated by the ministry has been achieved, a statement issued by APTMA-SB Zone said. It is misleading to state that the Ginners and TCP have sufficient stock of cotton lint to fulfill the needs of the industry, the statement added.

Anti-dumping duty on offset printing ink decried

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): The Pakistan Association of Printing and Graphic Arts Industry (PAPGAI) has strongly condemned the National Tariff Commission (NTC) for imposing anti-dumping duty on offset printing ink and termed the decision of NTC as a serious threat to the printing industry. In a joint statement, leaders of PAPGAI said that the decision of the NTC would raise the cost of printing, especially the educational publications. They said that the printed materials were being imported under HS Code 4901-9100 to 4901-9910, 4903-000 and 4902-9000 at nearly zero rate of duty but the paper was overtaxed. Expressing their concern, PAPGAI leaders said that imposition of anti-dumping on printing inks would harm the local printing industry, which was already facing the threat of duty-free imported printed materials. Terming the decision of NTC as detrimental to the printing industry, they said the existing duty and taxes on ink were nearly 52 percent.

The local industry was overburdened by heavy duties and taxes and the printing and graphic arts industry was struggling without the support of the government, the lamented.

They said that the Import Trade Price (ITP) of offset ink had been increased up to 50% over the last eight months through unfair means and without the consent of the stakeholders. It is to be noted that the decision of increasing the ITP was taken during a hearing by customs valuation officials but, surprisingly, importers and majority of local manufacturers were not informed regarding the hearing, they added.

They said that none of the local ink manufacturers had expressed grievances against the imported offset inks; however, it seemed that concerned government departments had conspired with a specific manufacturer to strangulate the printing industry. They said that the increased ink prices would lead to expensive printing of text books, making education more expensive in country, where literacy rate is already very low.

The association has demanded withdrawal of the decision of the NTC immediately and called for stopping favouritism as this decision would encourage smuggling and the government would lose hefty revenue through the Afghan transit.