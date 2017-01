Pakistan has to pay 11.5 billion US dollars to various international monetary institutions during the next 18 months.

According to details, the country has to pay a sum of USD 8.76 billion to International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

Moreover, Pakistan has to pay 160 million Saudi Riyals to Islamic Development Bank.

To China, Pakistan has to pay 1.6 billion dollars, to Japan 192 billion Yen and to Paris Club 625 million Euros.