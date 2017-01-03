LAHORE - The Chinese model of nutrient management system can enable Pakistan to get optimal yields out of the lesser agriculture land.

It was stated by Qingdao Agricultural University Vice President Dr Yuan Yongbing in a meeting with Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Wang Zihai and Vice President Moazzam Ghurki at Chamber premises.

The delegation, headed by Dr Yuan Yongbing, was comprised of Agricultural University Vice President Qingdao, Professor Shan Hu, Professor Zhu Jun and Dr Gao Ting.

The purpose of the delegates was to introduce the Chinese nutrient management system in the agriculture sector of Pakistan. They were of the view that Pakistan being an agricultural country with vast arable lands is still unable to utilise its maximum potential, particularly due to lack of modern infrastructure, conventional cultivation procedures and low-quality chemicals and fertilisers that badly affects the yield per hectare.

On the occasion, Dr Yongbing said that China has only 10 percent arable land and has the challenge to feed 20 percent of the world’s population. He said, “With the help of nutrient management system devised by our agriculture research experts, we are able to get higher yields from minimum land.” He informed about the utilisation of non-hazardous, eco-friendly and pesticide-free microbial compound fertilisers that are effectively used in China to enhance cultivation yield.

Similar microbial fertilisers should be introduced in Pakistan to get maximum yield from the fields, he suggested. Yongbing said that with the increase in population and the development of industrialisation and rapid urbanisation, China is expected to face huge demand-supply gap due to restricted agriculture resources. According to Yongbing, Developing countries with agro-based economies could benefit from this situation by creating their stamp in agro-products.

He said that China is ready to collaborate with Pakistan for providing all modern agriculture facilities including equipment, experts, and researchers.

Wang Zihai highly acknowledged the proposals shared by Yongbing and promised to extend full cooperation from the platform of PCJCCI. The PCJCCI chief briefed the delegation about the prospects available for investors in this potent sector. A presentation was delivered by the PCJCCI vice president, in which he informed the delegation that agriculture sector contributes about 24 percent of the GDP and employs 47 percent of the labour force. He said most subsectors of agriculture have either remained static or have declined during the last three decades, with the exception of livestock. Therefore, there is considerable scope for improvement in production and in the processing of primary output, he added.