ISLAMABAD - Rice export from the country during first five months of current financial year was recorded at 1,316.44 million tons as compared to exports of the corresponding period of last year.

According to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the country earned $557.578 million by exporting rice during the period from July-November, 2016. The rice exports in first five months of last financial year was recorded at 1,545.578 million tons valuing $688.322 million tons, it added.

During first five months of current financial year, the country earned $132.110 million by exporting 151,339 metric tons of basmati rice as against the exports of 202,334 metric tons worth $19.777 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, 1,164.651 metric tons of rice, other than basmati rice, exported and earned $245.468 million as compared to 1,343,638 million of $497.308 million of same period of last year. On month on month basis, rice exports during the month of November, 2018 was recorded at 438,399 million tons valuing $165.92 million as against the exports of 5,339 metric tons worth $203.844 million of same month of last year.

About 30,400 metric tons of basmati rice worth $24.704 million exported in months of November, 2016 as against 38,618 metric tons of $32.986 million of same month of last year. In month of November, 2016 exports of rice, other than basmati, was recorded at 407,999 metric tons valuing $141.216 million as compared to exports of 501,129 metric tons worth $170.858 million of same month of last year.