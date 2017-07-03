LAHORE - Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has said that a total of 55 international representatives have shown their consent to participate in the in 35th International Carpet Exhibition being held in Pakistan in October this year.

This was stated by Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association Senior Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

He said that more than 100 delegations from the world are expected to participate in the exhibition scheduled to be held from 5-7 October this year in Lahore.

The PCMEA chief said that at least 55 participants of the world have shown keen interest and assured to participate in the 35th International Carpet Exhibition in Pakistan.

He, however, urged to government to fulfill their promise to extend full help and sponsorship in the exhibition. He said that the Association’s important meeting has been called on July 6 to discuss the ways and means for the upcoming exhibition.

All former and present office bearers of the Association will participate in the meeting. The meeting will discuss the arrangements being made for the exhibition and the difficulties being faced in this regard. Riaz Ahmed further said that Pakistani carpets are among the top carpets in the world and its exports could be enhanced further with the help of the government.

Riaz Ahmed has urged to government to direct the Commercial Attaches in Pakistani Embassies including Consulates abroad for marketing and advertisement of Pakistani products for enhancing exports of Pakistani products in international market.

He said that the 35th International Carpet Exhibition is scheduled to be held in Lahore from 5-7 October this year.

He said that major countries of the world including South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member states are also scheduled to participate in the exhibition. He hoped that due to positive impact, the exhibition will help Pakistan in enhancing its exports abroad. He urged the government to fully support the forthcoming exhibition.

He vowed to lead the SAARC countries in carpet producing if the Pakistani government take interest and support this industry like India and other counties.

He said that China Economic Corridor in Pakistan as well as One Road One Belt also came under discussion with various delegations during their visit to China.

He welcomed the government decision for including the suggestions submitted by all Chambers and Associations in the new Trade Policy. He also urged the government to keep monitoring and supporting the industry so that 100 percent results could be achieved.

He said that Secretary Trade Development Authority has already been approached and informed about the difficulties being faced in arranging the International Carpet Exhibition in October.

Secretary Trade Development Authority has promised to remove all the hurdles in arranging the International Carpet Exhibition and official patronage during the exhibition.