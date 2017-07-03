ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting at the Ministry of Finance on Sunday on implementation measures for the budget for FY2017-18.

The finance secretary briefed the finance minister on the status of implementation of measures announced in the budget for FY 2017-18. The minister was informed that notifications to implement various decisions/announcements of the budget were being issued, and most of the work in this regard had been completed.

The finance minister said that budget for FY 2017-18 has been prepared with the primary aim of providing relief and increasing the welfare of the general public. He urged Finance Division officials to ensure that necessary formalities regarding implementation of budgetary measures, including issuance of the requisite notifications, are completed in a smooth and timely manner.

Dar said that, through prudent economic policies and strict financial discipline, the present government has been able to achieve macroeconomic stability, and now the focus is on achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth. He said that the government is determined to achieve the GDP growth target of 6% in the current fiscal year. He directed the Finance Secretary to maintain financial discipline during FY 2017-18, as has been the practice during the last four years.

Secretary EAD and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance also participated in the meeting.