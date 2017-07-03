ISLAMABAD - The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Sunday said non-payment of refunds has become a threat to the export sector and the fragile economy. The policy of blocking refunds to show improved revenue collection has taken toll on the external sector which was already reeling under energy crisis and other issues, it said.

The situation can be gauged from the falling exports which has pushed trade deficit to 30 billion dollars in the eleven months while the deficit of the last year’s eleven months was 21.1 billion dollars, said Atif Ikram Sheikh, chairman FPCCI Regional Committee on Industries.

He said that falling exports and increased imports can result in a balance of payments crisis, therefore, the government should change its attitude towards the export sector. According to the law, refund claims must be cleared within 45 days but the authorities continue to block payments since years which has damaged the export sector, especially the textile sector, he added.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said that authorities continue to play havoc with exporters by blocking their refunds as the refunds are included in the collection to show growth which is deception with a high cost.

Holding back refunds creates liquidity crunch for exporters who are hardly surviving due to the high cost of energy and other problems, he said, adding that the situation can be improved if refund mechanism is fully automated. He said that exporters are running from pillar to post since years to get refunds but they are not being entertained.

Delay in refund payments has closed many businesses while leaving others at the mercy of loan sharks which is slowly and surely killing the export sector, he added.

Record trade deficit may

result in mini budgets

Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders on Sunday said record trade deficit is becoming unmanageable and it may soon result in new IMF loan and mini-budgets. The trade deficit for eleven months has touched an all-time high mark of thirty billion dollars, leaving the government with little options but to seek another IMF loan, it said.

Delay or refusal by the IMF can be disastrous as the government will go for mini budgets which will be catastrophic for the poor and the limping economy, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He said that current situation is very alarming and a wrong decision by the policymakers can have very serious repercussions. Government continues to ignore meaningful reforms which has increased its dependence on indirect taxation which was already tilted heavily on the wrong side, he added.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the tax structure has increased the disparity in the distribution of wealth which is resulting in increased poverty, unemployment and extremism.

The country is suffering from regressive tax system as over seventy percent of the taxes are collected through indirect taxation, he said, adding that government should enforce a proper direct taxation system to force elite to pay taxes. Millions of mobile subscribers are paying heavy taxes despite the fact that earning of the majority of consumers does not fall under the taxable incomes.

On the other hand, out of 15 million rich and 25 million upper middle class only half a million file returns because they don’t trust the system. The system remains to support rich and suppresses the poor, widening the income gap which is against the national interests.

Country can save billions

annually by encouraging

agri sector

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Sunday said the country is spending billions of dollars on the import of agricultural products which indicate the want of enabling policies. Pakistan can save billions of dollars annually by encouraging domestic agricultural sector which is in a shamble, it said.

We are spending over two billion dollars on the import of edible oil only which can be saved if domestic production is promoted, said Dr. Murtaza Mughal, President PEW.

Over two million tonnes of annual edible oil imports costs around $ 2.4 billion making it second largest import after petroleum products, he added.

D. Murtaza Mughal said that that proper farming, production, processing and marketing will not only reduce dependence on imports but also help earn foreign exchange. He said that despite being an agrarian economy we are unable to produce sufficient edible oil which leads us to spend a substantial amount of foreign exchange at a time when country badly needs it.

Reasons behind the gap between production and consumption include lack of R&D initiatives, want of incentives, failure to attract investment, low price and the high cost of production making these crops less profitable, he informed. He said that per capita consumption of edible oil in Pakistan is declining due to increasing poverty, presently it is at 4-15 kg while promoting cultivation of oilseeds will also be a remedial measure to help masses.

Dr Mughal said that agriculture is the single largest sector of the economy which accounts for 22 percent of GDP and employs over half of the labour force but it faces problems like low productivity and limited investment.

He informed that India, the largest importer acquires nearly 50 percent of its demand from abroad while Islamabad buys around 75 percent of oil from the International market. Over the past decade the primary driver for edible oil price direction has been the strong demand while the faulty policy of extracting fuel from food is also to be blamed, he said.