UAE's Etihad launches debut

"Dreamliner" flight to Beijing

DUBAI (NNI): The UAE's Etihad Airways has launched its debut Boeing 787-9 "Dreamliner" flight to China which landed Sunday in Beijing from Abu Dhabi. Etihad Airways' Chief Executive Officer Peter Baumgartner said "since the launch of our flights between Beijing and Abu Dhabi for nine years, we have seen tremendous growth in China's overseas tourism market and received strong demand for our business and leisure travelers." "Our decision to upgrade our services to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner reflects the importance of Beijing and the Chinese market at Etihad and reflects the sustainable development of economic relations between the two countries," he added. Ni Jian, the Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, praised Etihad's contribution to efforts to boost China-UAE air links. "For many years, the UAE has been the second largest trade partner and biggest export market for China in West Asia and North Africa," he said.

"The UAE is a founding member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and is committed to its core mission of realizing the vision of the Belt and Road and as a major aviation hub in the Gulf region," he added.

In March 2008, Etihad was the first UAE airliner launching a direct flight from the Gulf state to China.

Rs115,670.000m released for NHA under PSDP 2016-17

ISLAMABAD (APP): The govt had released Rs 115,670.000 million for the National Highway Authority (NHA) under the PSDP 2016-17 up till June 16. An official source told APP Sunday that out of Rs 163,50 million allocated for Hakla-DI Khan Motorway, Rs 154,00 million had been released so far. Moreover for land acquisition, affected properties compensation for construction of the project Rs 1500 million have been released. "For widening and improvement of Hoshab-Nag-Basima-Surab Highway, Rs 4500 million had been allocated which have been released," he added. "For the construction of 118-km Thakot-Havelian Expressway, Rs 100 million have been released while Rs 2200 million have been released for land acquisition for the project," he said and added, "Rs 150,0 million have been released for the construction of Burhan-Havelian Expressway (E-35)." He further said for building the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, a total of Rs 900,0 million had been disbursed, while Rs 500,0 million have been released for land acquisition.

"For Basima-Khuzdar section of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Rs 310 million have been released," the source elaborated.

Similarly, he said, a sum of Rs 500,00 million had been released for Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Section (230 km) of Karachi-Peshawar Motorway (PKM).

"As much as Rs 500,0 million have been released under the PSDP to ensure timely completion of Lowari Tunnel and access roads in district Dir.

He said for Approach Road of Islamabad Airport Link Road Rs 300,000 million have been released.

Paddy to be sown on over 0.34 million acres in Sialkot

SIALKOT (APP): Paddy will be cultivated on over 3.42 lacs acres land during Kharif season in Sialkot district. Sources in Agriculture department told APP on Sunday that tehsil wise paddy will be cultivated on 98,464 acres in tehsil Sialkot, 84,378 in tehsil Daska, 111,452 in tehsil Pasrur and 48,426 acres in tehsil Sambrial. In most areas of the district, farmers had started paddy cultivation in their respective fields. The agriculture department has initiated farmers training programme in 1442 villages of the district. As many as 29 teams were busy in imparting training to the rice growers for enhancing per acre yield, sowing of paddy nurseries, utilization of irrigation water, pesticides and fertilizer as well as about the different verities of paddy, sources added. The basic concept of training programme was to create awareness among the growers about the use of recommended seed and proper use of fertilizer to attain better yield of the crop.

The Agriculture department had also constituted special teams for providing proper guidance and assistance about the use of inputs, and transfer of plants into fields to the rice growers in the district. PTDC to inaugurate city tour buses

very soon

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is going to inaugurate city tour buses in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi very soon with an aim to promote tourism. Talking to APP, PTDC Managing Director Abdul Ghafoor said, "PTDC will launch nine buses and route will be Lok Virsa Museum Shakar Pariyan, National Monument, Lake View Park and Faisal Mosque. He said initially, the service will be started in Islamabad, adding that the inauguration of the service will be held at Pak China Center, Islamabad. In this connection, meetings were held with representatives of the different schools and colleges who appreciated the launch of the service and assured that students in large numbers will take benefits from this service, he added. He said the students of schools and colleges will realize the importance of tourism by participating in such activities. Abdul Ghafoor said the PTDC has also started Pakistan Tourism Friends Club.

Members of this club will benefit from transport facilities at discounted rates.

Meanwhile, MD PTDC Abdul Ghafoor said, "PTDC had announced summer tour packages in the start of the summer season which continues till now with offering 20% discounted rates on different motels accomodation, meals and transportation of PTDC motels".

He said number of people had been booking hotels and rest houses in hilly picnic spots in northern parts of the country.

MD PTDC said northern parts of the country including Murree, Nathiyagali, Ayubia, Bhurban Patriata, Abbottabad, Swat, Naran, Kaghan, Shogran, Rawalkot, Nelum Valley, Gilgit-Baltistan had been witnessing a surge in domestic tourism.

He said these areas were likely to receive 50,000 to 60,000 local tourists this year due to summer vacations.

Picnic spots including Abbottabad, Swat, Naran, Shogran and Kaghan were likely to receive 30,000 to 40,000 domestic tourists. Summer vacations were another factor encouraging domestic tourists to plan their trips to the beautiful hilly areas of northern Pakistan, he added.

He said that PTDC motels were spacious enough to accommodate a large number of people and its Naran motel has 60 rooms, which was situated on the bank of Naran River.