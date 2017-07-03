Rashid Hussain - Just one day before the Eid holidays, the tragedy struck the country. The unfortunate oil tanker of 50,000 litter capacity - TLJ 352 filled with Petrol - carrying the product of a Multinational Oil Marketing Company from Kemari Oil Terminal Karachi to Machikae Oil Terminal near Seikhopura Punjab, caught fire, apparently because the oil tanker went turtle due to tyre burst and met the fatal accident on account of which fuel split in the adjoining area, which was being collected by poor residents of the locality when the explosion took place due to lighting of a cigarette, causing the death of 150 precious lives and injuring 142 love ones.

This is not the first such incident which has caused similar tragedies on our depilated highways. Pakistan has an appalling record of fatal traffic accidents due to oil tankers movement from southern part of the country to the northern part in near and distant past. The memories of similar fatal crash between bus and an oil tanker on January 11, 2015 near Shikarpur left 62 dead and scores wounded as both the vehicles caught fire are still fresh as the tragic legacy continues.

Motor Gasoline or Petrol is from a family of Dangerous Petroleum (DP) initial 20 seconds for firefighting are very important to avoid fatal accidents, these trucks carrying Petrol or Diesel across the country are like bombs ready to explode; hence the primary movement of this product is discouraged through road movement both in the neighbouring regional countries and internationally, but unfortunately in our country the entire movement of Petrol is through oil tankers from south to north being the major unfortunate cause of terrifying fatal accidents. Pakistan being a longitudinal country with refineries and ports in the south and major usage in north has a deficit Infrastructure in terms of ports, pipelines and storage to meet the upcountry petroleum product demand. The only White Oil Pipeline (WOP) of 21 million ton per year transit capacity is being used for the movement of Diesel only that too from Port Qasim - Karachi to Mahmood Kot (Southern Punjab). Recently the WOP infrastructure is in the planning process of being converted to dual product movement, that is Diesel & Petrol. But planning aspect lacks in terms of provision of supporting infrastructure that is Jetty, storage and continuity of Pipeline infrastructure from Mahmoodkot to Northern Pakistan that is KP province.

Unless and until the WOP infrastructure future planning is not integrated with the support infrastructure and future requirements in terms of enhance usage and CPEC requirements, till then the road movement of oil tankers cannot be restricted and such horrifying accident legacy will continue. The oil tankers movement is not only causing fatal accidents but are also the major cause of damaging our road network which are not designed for such heavy axle load. The environmental hazards are in addition to this entire drawback.

The dependence of Strategic Fuel Reserves on erratic road movement of oil tankers for supply of petroleum products in the up-country specially KP province and north-west borders is a kind of negligence which can be a major cause of disaster in emergency war needs. The Petroleum product shortage due to strike call of oil tanker mafia in recent past has almost halt the traffic movement in upper Punjab and KP province. But our planners and decision makers are waiting for something more tragic and disastrous.

It is so disappointing to note that one of our major Infrastructure development company, Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) which is an engineering arm of Pakistan Army felt its responsibility towards this National Obligation and submitted its proposal to concerned quarters some two years back, for developing the entire deficit infrastructure in terms of Oil Jetty of 9 million ton per year capacity, 810,000 ton of storage facilities all along the WOP route and along the 6 million ton per year capacity of extended Pipeline route from Mahmood kot to Tarrujabba in KP province via Thallian on self-finance basis under Public-Private Partnership regime on Built Own Operate (BOO) basis involving Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of 700 MUSD and no financial liability on GoP. But the lethargic and lack of interest of concerned stake holders in GoP, authorities have delayed this project for more than two years for unknown reasons and this negligence is the major cause of all such tragedies like Ahmed Pur Sharqia.

The committee formed to investigate the cause of the fatal accident at Ahmed Pur Sharqia should not go for the cosmetic reasons of the accident that is depilated road condition, oil tanker fitness for road movement, the reason why poor people collecting petrol were not stopped and lighting of cigarette. Because these acts contribute to continuous deteriorating economic condition of the country specially its middle and lower class and lack of safety culture awareness in common people. We anticipate the investigating committee to broaden the vision of its investigation and pin point the reason and individuals/organisations responsible for the delays in the development of such infrastructures which can permanently stop such heinous fatal accidents in future to a maximum extent.