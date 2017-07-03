Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman has said that Pakistan would become first country in the world to test 5G technology.

In a media interview, she said the government would start preparations for the introduction of 5G by 2021 and Pakistani people would adopt the new technology ahead of all other Asian countries.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the ministry has said that 4G spectrum license was sold for $295 million.

He said the number of broadband users in the country increased from 3.7 million to 44 million during last four years and now with the leap to 5G networks, we can start to completely reshape entire industries.