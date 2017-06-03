TDAP develops online Pakistan Exporters’

Directory

LAHORE (PR): Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has developed its first online Pakistan Exporters’ Directory. The directory is now on stream and can be accessed both through TDAP’s website and direct search using the link www.pakistanexportersdirectory.gov.pk.

The directory provides an extensive online database of Pakistani exporters to assist foreign buyers in sourcing their requirements from Pakistan. Exporters’ data for the purpose has been extracted from Pakistan Customs record for the year 2016 to ensure authenticity and credibility. The Directory provides an elaborate search facility based on three key parameters that include HS Code, Product Category, and Company Name. Companies in the directory have been placed into large, medium, and small categories based on their annual export turnovers.

Faysal Bank launches

Islamic banking centre

KARACHI (PR): Faysal Bank, one of the leading banks of Pakistan celebrated the arrival of the holy of month of Ramazan with the launch of the first Solitaire Preferred Islamic Banking Centre in Karachi.

The new Solitaire Centre will complement the existing Solitaire proposition that is designed to deliver an exclusive and unique experience to the affluent customer segment across Pakistan. This initiative is in line with the strategic vision of Faysal Bank and is a milestone in the repositioning strategy of the Solitaire proposition. For a Solitaire Preferred Islamic Banking customer, this exclusive Centre will offer a high level of personalised services and facilities.

Commenting on the occasion, Yousaf Hussain, Acting CEO stated, “We are constantly looking to enhance our product suite and through this Solitaire Preferred Islamic Banking Centre, I am confident that we will continue to strengthen our product portfolio for our Islamic banking customers.”

Huawei unveils ‘Sapphire Blue’

LAHORE (PR): Huawei has unveiled the much anticipated ‘Sapphire Blue’ edition of Honor 8 Lite, the brand’s latest smartphone to be launched under the flagship Honor 8 series.

Embodying the motto “Get light, feel glamorous”, Honor 8 Lite’s limited edition Sapphire blue is designed for the internet-minded, style-conscious millennial looking for an eye-catching device because the dazzling blue colour is a scene stealer.

According to the research and testing done in the honor lab tests, the colour blue is what customers associate most with tranquility and peace. This colour has been designed especially for the Asian market to cater to cater to customers liking.

