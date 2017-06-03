LAHORE : The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has termed the Punjab budget for the year 2017-18 relief-oriented, energy and agriculture focused.

LCCI President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hamed Khan said that allocations for development projects, energy, agriculture, health and education sectors are steps in right direction but at the same time elimination of double taxation, broadening the tax net and cut in discretionary powers of the tax collection machinery should be priorities of the Punjab government.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the allocations for poverty alleviation, education, health sectors and infrastructure in the Federal Budget 2017-18 would go a long way in giving required boost to the province. They said the whole country in general and the industrial sector in particular was suffering heavily because of severe energy shortage and government resolve to produce electricity through is a step in right direction and an ample proof of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visionary approach. They said that allocation of maintenance of law and order in the province was enough to prove that Punjab government was serious in improving law and order at every cost.