ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Water and Power claimed that it had achieved the highest-ever generation record of 18904MW on Friday peak hours, breaking its own recorded highest generation of 18680MW on same day.

“Another record of 18671 MW at 2037 hours achieved. Will beat the load shedding,” claimed Minister for Water and Power Khwaja Asif in his tweeter message on Friday evening. However within less than hour the minister retweeted and said that the generation is increasing and reached to 18904MW which is very close to 19000MW.

In his another twitter message, the minister said, “Alhamdulillah record high generation of 18562MW achieved.” Last year the highest generation recorded was 17340MW on June 19, 2016 during Ramazan. Giving the break up, the official said that on Friday evening total Gencos generation was 3078MW, IPPs 9793MW and Hydle 6033MW.

Similarly, it was also claimed that with the achievement of 18904MW generation capacity, the public sector generation plants Gencos generation hit record highest on June 1 at 3223MW with Guddu power plant reaching 1300MW level after refurbishing and installation of new compressors. It is pertinent to mention here that the generation of Guddu power plant decreased to 650MW in 2014.

The Ministry of Water and Power sources privy to the development claimed that generation is expected to further increase as there is a room of more hydel power generation which with the boost in indent by Irsa will be achieved.

The minister via Twitter posted all the figures and congratulated the teams at Ministry of Water and Power. In his tweet on highest Gencos generation the federal minister compared the current generation capacity with 2013 when these plants were generating only a maximum of 1500MW.

In his social media message, the minister reiterated the government commitment to achieve the loadshedding-free Pakistan as per promise and fill in the power shortfall. On Friday sehri time, electricity shortfall closed at around 2361MW as the demand was 18902 MW against the generation of 16,541MW.

The minister claimed that there was no forced or unannounced loadshedding anywhere in the country. On Friday, power supply was 98pc to urban areas and 80pc to rural areas at Sehr and Iftar. According to the ministry, there is no unannounced loadshedding in the country and electricity supply at Sehr, Iftar and Taraweeh was being monitored directly.