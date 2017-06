ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has so for disbursed an amount of Rs184.94 billion approximately to its 134 partner organisations in 130 districts across the country since its inception in April 2000 to March this year. During the period, 8.4 million individuals availed the PPAF microcredit financing, while 36,300 water and infrastructure projects completed, 2,000 health and education facilities supported, 440,000 credit groups and 132,500 community organisations formed.–APP