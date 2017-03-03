Enviro hosts Pakistan Super League Grand Lucky Draw

LAHORE (PR): Enviro recently put up an exclusive offer, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Grand Lucky Draw, to reward its loyal customers. This generous activity concluded at METRO Cash’n’Carry Lahore on Thursday. Several lucky winners were rewarded with free tickets for the Final PSL match.

Numerous exciting prizes and high-valued electronic products were won by the lucky customers, who participated in the lucky draw. This lucky draw was held by Enviro, in which every customer who bought any Enviro product before 20 Feb 2017 had a chance to win gifts.

The Lucky Draw for the ticket of PSL Final was covered through Enviro’s live Facebook coverage.

The winners of the ‘free tickets’ of the PSL Final were announced at metro Thokar Niaz Baig along with multiple other participants. By simply entering the lucky draw with the purchase of products from Enviro, numerous customers were able to participate and win tickets to the Pakistan Super League Final match.

TEVTA teachers win 2nd position at Housekeeping Olympic Games

LAHORE (PR): The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Punjab stood 2nd at the 5th International House Keeping Olympic Games held in Antalya, Turkey. A group of five TEVTA teachers won the position in a competition amongst 17 countries, including Turkey, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore, Bhutan, Maldives and some other countries. It was stated by TEVTA Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh while addressing the TEVTA participants in the said competition at a meeting at TEVTA Secretariat here. Chief Operating Officer Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, TEVTA officers Akhter Abbas Bharwana, Aamer Aziz, Azhar Iqbal Shad, Rao Rashid, Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Maqsood Ahmed, Aisha Qazi, Uzma Nadia, Sarfraz Anwar and others were also present.

Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said, “We are proud of our teachers’ success in the competition. Government College of Technology for Women Lahore lecturer Saadia Syed, Govt Technical Training Institute Gulberg Chief Trade Instructor Uzma Idrees, Government Technical Training Institute Multan Instructor Waqas Mehmood and Government College of Technology Rawalpindi Junior Instructor Attiq-ur-Rehman were selected out of 50 TEVTA teachers who got training from TIKA in hospitality sector at Lahore last year.

Samsung elevates multimedia experience in Galaxy devices

LAHORE (PR): Samsung Electronics and HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated (NYSE: HAR), the premier connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, on Thursday introduced a new level of audio experiences on Samsung Galaxy devices with the integration of GRAMMY® Award-Winning audio from AKG by HARMAN. Samsung and HARMAN initiated a technology partnership in 2016 before the parties entered into a definitive merger agreement.

As the first stage of this audio collaboration, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will debut with quad stereo-sound speakers tuned by AKG. With premium 4K video playback and a vivid Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy Tab S3 will offer a cinema-like experience and feature S Pen productivity. The tablet’s AKG tuned speakers will produce pure sounds, free from distortion and distraction, inspiring listeners with a truly immersive acoustic experience. The speakers will also automatically adjust depending on whether the device is in landscape or portrait mode to offer the highest-quality sound.

LUMS School of Education hosts Education Festival ‘17

LAHORE (PR): The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) School of Education (SOE) successfully concluded its First Annual Education Festival 2017 on March 1. The three-day event, which began on February27, aimed to draw attention to the challenges faced by Pakistan’s education sector, whilst highlighting the sector’s important role for national success.

The Education Festival was divided into three separate themes for each day: Partnership and Engagement Programme (PEP Talks) on day one; Speed Networking on day two; and Documentary Screening on the third day. The overarching purpose was to facilitate a vibrant student interface with experts who have substantive experience within the education sector. Activities were designed to help LUMS students reflect upon the structural, cultural, and intellectual challenges to education reform in Pakistan. The event also aimed at helping LUMS students source career prospects in the multifaceted education sector.

The first day of the event showcased the PEP Talks, which provided opportunities for effective recruitment, residency, and placement of LUMS students in career roles within the education sector. Imran Sarwar, educator and founder at Rabtt; Master Ayub Khan, educator and philanthropist at Master Ayub Park School; Ben French, portfolio manager at Oxford Policy Management and Baela Raza Jamil, educator and policy adviser at Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aghai, spoke about their experiences within the education sector, the challenges they have faced along their respective journeys, and the impact their work has had.