KARACHI:- The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $21,822.6 million on February 24, 2017. The weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday showed the foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at $16,850.8 million, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $4,971.8 million, so the total liquid foreign reserves reached at $21,822.6 million. During the week ending February 24, 2017 SBP’s reserves decreased by $177m to $16,851m.