ISLAMABAD - The committee constituted by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to submit recommendations for extending financing to capital market and review existing leverage market products will submit its report to the commission soon.

The third meeting of the committee held here on Thursday. The committee reviewed the best international practices for extending financing to capital market and reviewed existing leverage market products to identify any practical hurdles. The committee, which is recommendatory in nature, had held detailed deliberations. The committee has started formulation of its recommendations for onwards submission to the SECP.

The SECP will review the recommendations of the committee keeping in forefront the core objectives of effective risk management, maintaining discipline and transparency in the market and protection of investor interests.