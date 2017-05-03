LAHORE - The 385MW RLNG-based power plant installed at Haveli Bahadur Shah (HBS) near District Jhang has started test operation.

Located in the district of Jhang, about 300 kilometres from Lahore, the 1,230 megawatts (MW) project is the second of three power plants being set up in Pakistan that will run on imported supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

First fire is a critical test where the gas turbine is switched on and run on fuel at the site. The turbine can generate up to 385 megawatts (MW) of reliable power that is expected to be distributed for residential and commercial use within a few weeks following first fire. This significant accomplishment was achieved just 94 days after the unit was delivered to the project site and is the shortest duration in which a GE H-class turbine has gone from arrival at site to first fire globally. The record speed with which the project is being executed has only been possible through the strong commitment of and collaboration among NPPMCL, GE and SEPCOIII.

“We are taking action to provide electricity to the people of Pakistan in order to end the loadshedding on an urgent basis,” said Rashid Mahmood Langrial, CEO of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL), the owner company of HBS power plant. “Once complete and operating in combined cycle configuration, the Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant will help to meet up to 20 percent of the current electricity shortfall in Pakistan, providing the equivalent electricity needed to supply up to 2.5 million Pakistani homes using industry-leading technologies.”

“Our goal is to deliver cost-effective, clean and reliable power to the people of Pakistan as quickly as possible, and we are proud to have worked with our customer, NPPMCL and the government to reach this significant milestone in record time,” said Joe Mastrangelo, President and CEO of GE Power’s Gas Power Systems. “With this accomplishment, three HA turbines - our largest and most efficient gas turbine – have achieved first fire in Pakistan over three consecutive months."

The announcement of this milestone also follows the inauguration of the 1,180 MW Bhikki power plant. The project has started generating up to 700 MW of electricity and is powered by two GE HA turbines that are currently undergoing the final stages of scheduled testing.

“We are pleased to announce this critical step towards the completion of the Haveli Bahadur Shah project just a week after the successful inauguration of the Bhikki power plant,” said Sarim Sheikh, President & CEO of GE Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan. “With the demand for energy rising rapidly in Pakistan, GE is proud to be part of landmark projects that will contribute towards the country’s energy security for decades to come.”

GE entered an agreement to provide two high-efficiency 9HA gas turbines, one steam turbine and two heat recovery steam generators (HRSG) to SEPCOIII, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the HBS power plant in December 2015. The project was initiated by the National Power Parks Management Company Private Limited (NPPMCL), which is solely owned by the Government of Pakistan through the Ministry of Water & Power, and was entirely funded through the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) is a wholly owned company of the Government of Pakistan engaged in setting up the Balloki and Haveli Bahadur Shah regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) power plants to meet the energy demand in Pakistan.