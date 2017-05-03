ISLAMABAD - The meeting of CDWP will today (Wednesday) consider 18 projects worth billions of rupees, including the much delayed Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD-II) project worth Rs64,633.00 million, for approval.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has returned the PC-I of the Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD-II) project to the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), asking it to evolve a new funding mechanism for the project, after the Sindh government refused to pay its share of Rs14 billion. Revival of the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR), Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Project and Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme (Phase-IV) 2017-18 is also on the agenda of the meeting.

According to the agenda available with The Nation, Revival of the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) with the Foreign Exchange Component (FEC) Rs27,600.00 million and Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Project Rs56,800.00 million is on the agenda. Te FEC of the Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Project is Rs48,182.00 million. Ghowari Hydropower Project (30MW) with the total cost of Rs7985.637 million, including Foreign Exchange Component of Rs731.050 million, will be discussed in the meeting. The Sindh Renewable Energy Development Project (SREDP) ($122 million), Research Studies on Drainage, Land Reclamation, Water Management and use of Drainage Water (Rs501.889 million) and construction of Umarzai (Hurmzai) Dam in District Pishin (Rs200 million) is on the agenda of the meeting. Construction of Storage Dam Yousaf Kach Rud Mullazai in District Pishin (Rs200 million), construction of Guide Walls for Protection of Khandaq Right to Munawar forward situated along the Right Bank of River Munawar Tawin (Rs108.622 million), construction of Mara Tangi Dam in District Loralai (Rs450 million) and Raising of Baran Dam Project (Rs5156.331 million) will be discussed in the meeting.

Construction of boundary wall of zoo-cum-botanical garden in Islamabad (Rs109.042 million), Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project (KNIP) (Rs10500 million), establishment of National Facility for Laboratory Animal Research and Care (NFLACR) at PCMD (Rs346.948 million) and enhancement of research facilities at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Ravi Campus Pattoki (revised) (Rs2,808.00 million) with a FEC of Rs115.177 million is on the agenda.

The meeting will also discuss Narowal Sports Stadium and Narowal University worth Rs5872.85 million. The construction of Sports City at Narowal (2nd Revised) will cost Rs2994.329 million. The original cost of the project was Rs700 million but has now increased to Rs2994.329 million. Similarly, the establishment of University of Engineering and Technology Lahore Sub Campus at Narowal (Revised) (Rs2878.521 million) with a FEC of Rs170.00 million is also on the agenda.

Strengthening/upgrade of Agriculture and Livestock Research System of Arid Zone Research Institute, Umerkot – Sindh (Rs643.530 million) will be discussed at the meeting. Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme (Phase-IV) 2017-18, which will cost Rs6196.50 million, is on the agenda item of the CDWP. Similarly, Mainstreaming Acceleration and Policy Support (MAPS) for Balochistan Sustainable Development Goals Project (Rs500 million) with the FEC of Rs250 million will also be discussed at the meeting.