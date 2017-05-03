PPL-funded NICU opened at Indus Hospital

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) MD and CEO Syed Wamiq Bokhari has inaugurated the PPL-funded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Indus Hospital (IH)’s Shaikh Saeed Memorial Campus (SSMC).

IH CEO Dr Abdul Bari Khan and Senior Manager Administration, SSMC Dr Farah Bari along with representatives from both organisations were present at the event. Speaking on the occasion, Bokhari highlighted PPL’s role as a responsible national entity and its abiding commitment to the well-being of underserved communities, particularly with respect to mother and child healthcare.

Drag Race & Auto Show 2017 held

LAHORE (PR): Zaitoon organised New Lahore City Drag Race & Auto Show 2017 at its flagship project site in Lahore. Motorsports enthusiasts from around the country participated in the event to enjoy the thrill and fury despite hard weather conditions. 100 cars and 80 motorbikes participated in the drag race and over 100 cars were present to participate in the Auto Show.

The drag race was conducted on the 150ft wide Champs Elysees Commercial Boulevard which is the main artery of the state-of-the art road infrastructure. New Lahore City, an LDA approved lifestyle community project of Zaitoon, is a marvel of master planning, sophisticated construction and engineering excellence.

Shirazi wins Pakistan Writers Guild award

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan Writers Guild announced awards for the best books nominated in the competition of 2013-2014. The first prize in Urdu literature was awarded to Yusuf Hussain Shirazi for his book “Khudmukhtari Kaise?”

Shirazi has previously won the Best Book of the Year by the Writers Guild for his book “Aid or Trade”.

He has several other publications to his name, including: Economic Perspectives, Economic Ills, Distortions in Economy, Trade Opportunities in Eastern Europe, Pakistan ke Muashi Masail, Safeguarding Sovereignty and miscellaneous papers on International Economy.

The second prize was given to Najamuddin Ahmed for his book “Ao Bhai Khelain”. Similarly, in the field of Urdu poetry, Amir Sohail was presented first prize for his poetry collection and second prize was given to the poetry collection of Aziz Ijaz.

Soneri Bank participates in e-Banking conference

KARACHI (PR): Soneri Bank has participated in the 15th e-Banking Conference organised by Total Communications in collaboration with Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA).

Mohammad Aftab Manzoor, President and Chief Executive Officer, highlighted that “Bankers need to understand the need of customer and use technology accordingly”. Ahmed Saqib, CIO, Soneri Bank participated as a panelist for changing landscapes of Banking - Predictions 2018 and moderated for the panel discussion on “Third party service management for operational efficiency in financial institutions”.

Soneri Bank actively participated in the exhibition, showcasing their product and services and promoted Soneri Mobile Application via a digital kiosk set-up.

LSE Global Day 2017 marked

LAHORE (PR): The Lahore Alumni of prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science celebrated LSE Global Day 2017 in Lahore over this weekend. Marriam and Faisal Khokhar hosted a dinner for the Lahore Alumni at their residence. Among those present were Sheikh Raza Rehman, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Kashmala Tariq, Ahmed Pervez, Asad Tariq and other notable alumni from the institution. LSE Global Day is a worldwide initiative where LSE Alumni groups throughout the globe celebrate by holding events in their respective location. Over 90 regional and special interest groups of LSE’s dynamic community marked the day this year by engaging in activities and informal gatherings across the globe.