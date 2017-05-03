ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the senior officials of Economic Affairs Division (EAD) to review progress on foreign funded projects.

The EAD secretary briefed the minister about different ongoing and planned projects being financed by Asian Development Bank, DFID, World Bank, AIIB, and other multilateral and bilateral development partners. The EAD secretary also gave a briefing on the Pak-German government-to-government negotiations on economic cooperation being held in the EAD.

The minister emphasized judicious and transparent utilisation of foreign funding for development projects and said their speedy implementation would facilitate achievement of the government’s objective of inclusive high growth besides bringing about progress and economic well being for the people of the country. He also stressed expeditious resolution of issues that hindered realising any project.

Dar also reviewed preparations for Pakistan delegation’s participation in the Golden Jubilee 50th annual meetings of the Asian Development Bank scheduled to be held at Yokohama, Japan from May 4-7, 2017. Senior officials of the EAD and Finance Division attended the meeting.