LPG use in vehicles goes unchecked

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) on Tuesday said LPG is being used in vehicles despite the Ogra’s ban, which amounts to playing with life and property of the masses. The Ogra has banned using LNG in vehicles but it is being used across the country in cars especially in taxis and rickshaws which should be discouraged, said APCNGA Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha. He said that Ogra has banned the use of LPG as fuel in transport but the role of district administration is not praiseworthy which has turned a blind eye to the illegal practice. The situation in Punjab is worth noting where incidents of blasts and fire have become a routine matter inflicting losses to the masses, he added. Paracha said that illegal gas filling shops and cabins can be seen in almost every locality in the urban centres of Punjab where the owners are doing the business in a very unsafe manner that frequently results in accidents.

Nestlé, BISP join hands to provide

livelihood to rural women

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Nestlé Pakistan has entered into a partnership with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to provide livelihood opportunities for rural women living in Pakistan. This partnership is part of Nestlé Pakistan’s Rural Deep Reach Project, which focuses on the needs of low-income population by offering them Popularly Positioned Products (PPPs). These are affordable, nutritious and high quality products. A large portion of Pakistan’s population suffers from deficiencies in key micronutrients (Iron, zinc, vitamin A and D). Under this partnership, Nestlé Pakistan will be providing livelihood opportunities to the female beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme. The beneficiaries will be acting as sales agents on behalf of Nestlé Pakistan and will be responsible for door-to-door sales within the community.

Irsa releases 161,900 cusecs water from various rim stations

ISLAMABAD (APP): Indus River System Authority (Irsa) on Tuesday released 161,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 203,600 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1398.39 feet, which was 18.39 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 50,700 cusecs while outflow recorded as 70,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1132.70 feet, which was 92.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,600 and 75,000 cusecs, respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 91,200, 56,400 and 11,200 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 29,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Fruits worth $325m, vegetables $356m

exported in last 3 quarters

ISLAMABAD (APP): Fresh fruits worth $325.631 million and vegetables valuing $113.167 million were exported during first three quarters of current financial year as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-March, 2016-17 about 439,797 metric tons of fresh fruits and 386,109 metric tons of vegetables were exported as compared the exports of same period last year. According to the data of PBS, during first nine months of current financial year, exports of fruits and vegetables decreased by 8.61 percent and 24.87 percent, respectively. Fruits and vegetables exports from the country during first 3 quarters of last financial year were recorded at 590.671 metric tons worth $356.32 million and 508,355 metric tons valuing $150.632 million, respectively. Meanwhile, 43,125 metric tons of meat and meat preparations valuing $163.212 million were exported in last 9 months as compared to the exports of 61,656 metric tons worth $212.36 million of same period of last year.