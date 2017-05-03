ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways is planning to install automatic elevators besides construction of overhead bridges at 14 major railway stations across the country for provision of modern facilities to the passengers. Pakistan Railways has sent PC-1 of the project for final approval, sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP on Tuesday. The stations include Karachi, Hyderabad, Rohri, Bahawalpur, Multan, Raiwind, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Sahiwal, Okara, Khanewal and Faisalabad, they added.