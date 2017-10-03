ISLAMABAD - Commerce Minister Pervaiz Malik has invited British business houses to invest in Pakistan. Talking to British Trade envoy for Pakistan, Rehman Chishti in

London, he stressed the need to initiate dialogue for comprehensive trade relations

between the two countries in future. He appreciated the commitment expressed by British government regarding continuation of market access to Pakistani products

after Brexit. The British Trade Envoy assured that his country would work closely with Pakistan to promote bilateral commercial relations.