LAHORE - The business community has feared that the proposed hike in the industrial and commercial power tariff will disrupt market equilibrium, as the government is going to raise average tariff of power distribution companies to Rs12.9 per unit from over Rs11 per unit, up by almost 18.5 percent.

Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh called for withdrawal of the whooping increase, suggesting to government to reconsider the decision to control the rapidly going up cost of doing business, which is actual reason of decline in export. The rise in average tariff of power distribution companies is also aimed at passing on Rs118 billion to the consumers. Previously, the Nepra had determined average tariff of Rs10.9 per unit for 2015-16 which was recently increased by 4.4 percent to Rs11.38 per unit. However, now it will jump to Rs12.9 per unit.

PIAF Senior vice chairman Tanveer Ahmed Sufi said, “There was almost no economic activity in the country due to multiple internal and external challenges and energy shortage, and now when the activity has just begun, an unprecedented increase in power tariff has been proposes which has disappointed the manufacturing sector.

PIAF Vice Chairman Khawaja Shahzeb Akram rejected the hike in the average electricity tariff by the Nepra for 2015-16 and termed it an unwise decision as it would further enhance the cost of doing business and hurt exports. The businessmen said, “The power tariffs in Pakistan for industrial and commercial consumers were already the highest in the region due to which our exports have become uncompetitive in the international market.”