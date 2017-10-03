Carnival a complete family entertainment: Bahria Town GM

KARACHI (PR): The most famous visitors’ spot in Bahria Town Karachi has gained more popularity. Ever since the start of new Weekend Family Fun program in Carnival area of Bahria Town, the footfall has increased tremendously. In the beginning, the program was designed for the weekends only but upon receiving massive public response, Bahria Town management decided to continue it round the week.

Cdr Zulfiqar Memon, GM Bahria Town, said, “Carnival is complete family entertainment. We offer a wide variety of entertainment to both visitors as well as residents.”

In recent months, Bahria Town Karachi has become a popular picnic spot and getaway for families who want to escape from the city noise, pollution and crowd. Bahria town, which is all about fresh air, clean and green areas, wide roads, famous restaurants, parks for children, is a complete picnic package.

“This is our 4th visit to Bahria Town Carnival in the last 7-8 months. My younger kids love the park rides while the elder ones enjoy music and food. There is something for each one of us so we enjoy a lot and it’s very peaceful also,” said a very happy Mrs Zahid.

A large number of residents are already enjoying Bahria Town’s world class facilities at Bahria Homes, Bahria Apartments and other locations in Bahria Town Karachi which is Pakistan’s largest private real estate project.

InfoTech Group, Epicor Software Corp join hands

LAHORE (PR): InfoTech Group, a leading technology solutions company, becomes the first partner in Pakistan of Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry specific software to promote business growth.

The arrangement will see InfoTech set up a dedicated Epicor solutions team to focus on growing business within the manufacturing, distribution, and textiles sectors.

This partnership will enable Epicor to meet an increased demand for enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in the Pakistani region, driven by increased investment in technology and infrastructure, especially under the recent CPEC investment deal between China and Pakistan. Epicor will also provide sales, marketing, and professional services support to InfoTech during the initial phases of the launch.

Muhammad Haris Naseer, Director Business Operations at InfoTech Group, commented, “There is a lot of economic activity in Pakistan at the moment, and it’s bound to grow in the near future. Entire manufacturing cities are being planned and Epicor is a great fit for businesses looking to grow rapidly. Adding Epicor to our portfolio will enable us to enter new industry verticals, as well as add significant value within the mid-market sector.”

He further added, “We carried out a detailed evaluation of Epicor ERP and what really excited us was the flexibility of the solution that will enable customers to deal with the smart technologies being adopted within modern manufacturing environments. Partnering with Epicor to deliver these solutions will help us grow our business alongside our customers.”

Sabby Gill, executive vice president international at Epicor Software commented, “Pakistan is fast becoming a digitally advanced country within the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) region as China’s CPEC investment accelerates growth in the region. Naturally, Epicor recognises this and wants to be a part of the growth opportunity. To do this we need a local, proven solutions partner which can add significant value in its services. That’s why we selected InfoTech. Partnering with InfoTech means we’ll have an experienced and dedicated team on the ground to increase our geographical footprint and grow the business internationally.”

Thar Foundation, STEVTA ink MoU

KARACHI (PR): The Thar Foundation and Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) have partnered to train Thari youth in demand driven technical trades. The first batch of the trainees will start their training in December 2017 at Government Polytechnic Institute Mithi.

As per the agreement, STEVTA will train youth from the Tharparkar district, initially, in refrigeration and air conditioning trade, and the SECMC and EPTL will employ the trained human resource in the Thar Coal project at Block II. The efforts of both the companies are being concentrated from the platform of the Thar Foundation, a non-profit established by the SECMC and Engro Powergen Thar Ltd (EPTL) for the welfare of the Tharparkar communities.

The scope of the demand-driven training will increase as per the demands put forth by the SECMC and EPTL for Thar Coal Block II projects, thus, increasing the number of trades in the training. SECMC and STEVTA have also agreed to conduct consultative sessions to finalize the curricula and modules of training, competitive faculty, and assessment of the trainees at the end of module or tenure, etc.

In this connection, both the organizations have formally signed a memorandum of understanding to start the program. The MoU was signed by TF’s chief executive officer Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh and STEVTA’s Director (A&T), Liaquat Ali Jamro in presence of Syed Abul Fazl Rizvi (COO, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company), Ahsan Zafar Syed (CEO, Engro Powergen Thar Limited), and others.

TF chief Shaikh said that they the training program will increase the chances of Thari youth’s employability in the future coal mining and power generation projects as well.

TF will ensure its cooperation throughout the training, from invitation of applications to execution and assessment of trainees, culminating in employment of the successful candidates as per the need of the company, he added.

STEVTA’s Director (A&T), Jamro said, they are focusing on employability based on quality and skills in this collaboration, with special reference to the potential opportunities generating at the Thar Coal field.

“The primary beneficiaries of this joint venture will be the youth of Tharparkar whose employability will increase manifold after they successfully complete the training modules,” he said.

Jamro said that once successful, this venture will prove to be a role-model for generating livelihood opportunities and skilled human resource in any province.

Memon from the EPL said, “We are aiming at the long-term benefits of this collaboration by generating human resource for the mining and power projects in Tharparkar, in progress or to be initiated in the years to come.”

Ufone, Samsung partner to launch handset

bundle offer

LAHORE (PR): Ufone and Samsung have partnered to launch an exciting handset bundle offer for Samsung mid-range smartphones for consumers.

The latest bundle offer includes two Samsung Android smartphones, the Galaxy J1 Mini Prime and the J1 Ace. Ufone is offering a free Super Card worth Rs520 and up to 6 GB free internet with the new handset purchase. The offer can be availed by simply dialing *616# short code after inserting new or unused Ufone SIM before 31st Decembe.

This initiative substantiates that Ufone always takes a lead in introducing offers for the benefit and convenience of its customers. The alliance with Samsung is primarily focused on Ufone providing internet and connectivity to a wider group of customers.

With a wide range of smartphones launched every year, Samsung has cemented its brand further in the global stage. Samsung is furthermore dominating the Pakistan Smartphone Market with a volume share of 36%, as per August 2017 Industry Research Report

Emirates to expand

network to 29 flydubai destinations

ISLAMABAD/DUBAI (PR): Following the commencement of their partnership, Emirates and flydubai have announced that Emirates will expand its network to 29 flydubai destinations across three continents.

The new partner network, through its codeshare, will offer greater frequency and easier access to more global destinations with the advantage of connecting baggage to the final destination. Passengers can book from 03 October on Emirates.com, through the Emirates Contact Centres or the travel agents network with travel commencing from 29 October 2017.

Throughout the customer journey Emirates and flydubai will deliver a product experience reflective of their unique brand characteristics.

When booked together, as part of the codeshare, Emirates passengers will receive complimentary meals and the Emirates checked baggage allowance on flights operated by flydubai in both Business and Economy Classes.

Connecting in Dubai’s aviation hub offers a smooth transfer experience and under the new partnership passengers will benefit from a reduced minimum connection time (MCT) between Emirates’ home in Terminal 3 and flydubai’s in Terminal 2 of 120 minutes.

Announcement is an initial phase of the extensive agreement that will, in future phases, see the creation of additional city pair connections as the codeshare agreement is expanded and both airlines’ networks are optimised.