KARACHI - After serious efforts of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah the federal government has finally approved 3.5 mmcf gas for Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Khairpur.

The Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Miftah Ismail, who called on the Sindh chief minister at the CM House, told him that his efforts have produced results and 3.5 mmcf gas has been approved for SEZ Khairpur. The chief minister said that the SEZ Khairpur is located on main National Highway at Khairpur. "It is on the best location and its entire infrastructure has been developed, only gas was required to formally launch it," he said and added that it would strengthen provincial economy and generate employment opportunities.

The chief minister demanded share for provincial government from the SSGC's transmission line. "The people of Sindh have right to get their due share from the transmission line laid in Sindh," he said. The chief minister also demanded ownership of provincial government on Sui Southern Gas Company. "I want the provincial government may be allowed to have its own gas distribution company," he said. In this way the other provinces producing gas should have their own gas companies, he suggested.

The BOI chairman said that it was possible to allow provinces to establish their gas distribution companies but it would be decided by the federal government. The Sindh chief minister said that he would struggle to establish provincial government gas distribution company.