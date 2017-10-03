LAHORE - The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), in collaboration with Punjab Excise & Taxation Department (E&T), is going to start the automation of collection process for Property Tax across Punjab.

This collaboration is a step towards the vision of the Punjab government for complete E-governance of Excise & Taxation Department. An MoU was signed for these services between the NBP and the Excise & Taxation Department. Mudassir H Khan, SEVP/Group Chief PS&DBG, National Bank of Pakistan and Dr Ahmed Bilal, Secretary, Excise & Taxation Department signed the MOU.

Punjab Minister for Excise & Taxation Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman chaired the ceremony and other senior officials of Excise & Taxation Department and NBP senior management team were also present on the occasion. The property tax collection was done through NBP branches manually but the implementation of this new system would make the process much easier for the customers by providing Real Time Validation and improving the process of reconciliation at E&T Department.

On the occasion, Mudassir highlighted the need for automation and digitisation in all federal and provincial government collection/payment services and said that NBP is in process of developing systems for digitisation of all G2P & P2G Payments.

“In some cases we have already executed projects; for example passport fee collection as well as collection of taxes on behalf of Sindh government,” he added.

Moreover, the National Bank of Pakistan will launch its mobile banking very soon. It is already under testing along with other digital services over the coming months. This will facilitate NBP’s customers for utilising banking products and services at their fingertips and executing transactions on real time basis.