Clean cotton can help get better price in world markets: PCGA

MULTAN (APP): Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Haji Muhammad Akram has called upon the government to take urgent measures for clean picking of cotton. "Neat and clean cotton could help earn more foreign exchange," the newly elected PCGA chairman said while talking to APP on Monday. He said that the price of Pakistani cotton in international markets was lower due to presence of trash in it, and picking of cotton on time of extreme moisture. The government should ban picking of cotton during extreme moisture time as it affects quality of cotton, he added. The PCGA chairman said that nearly two to eight kilograms of trash was found in every 40-kg of cotton, which is alarming. To a question, Akram said that Pakistan was likely to produce 12 million cotton bales in the ongoing season. He said that Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had allocated four acres of land for Ginning Institute in 2009, but they were waiting for installation of machinery and deputation of staffers at the Institute.

Employment opportunities for skilled youth discussed

ISLAMABAD (APP): A delegation of Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters (POEP) and NAVTTC officers Monday had discussion about exploring employment opportunities for the skilled youth under NAVTTC programme. Executive Director, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema said in his address that overseas employment promoters play a big role in providing respectful employment to Pakistani youth in Middle East and other foreign countries. All the same it was our duty to invite the traders and big companies of Middle East to Pakistan so that they know about the standards of skills and training that we are providing to youth. He also pointed out that our skilled youth get meagre income in Middle East which should be increased appropriately. "We shall take up this issue with the Middle East governments.” Overseas Employment delegation praised NAVTTC efforts to provide training to youth and assured to provide maximum assistance to this programme.

Readymade garments exports increase 15.65pc in two months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The exports of readymade garments from the country during first two months of current financial year increased by 15.65 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-August, 2017, around 6,326 thousand dozens of readymade garments worth $418.631 million were exported as compared the exports of 5,217 thousand dozens valuing $361.971 million of same period last year. Meanwhile, exports of knitwear grew by 7.53 percent as about 20,334 thousand dozen of knitwear valuing $439.258 million was exported during the period under review as compared the exports of 17,776 thousand dozen worth of $408.495 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Around 61,840 square meters of bedwear valuing $384.321 million was exported in first two months of current financial year as compared the exports of 59,812 square meters of bedwear worth $355.554 million of same period last year, it added.

During the period under review, exports of bedwear increased by 8.09 percent as compared the exports of the same period last year, the data added.

However, exports of towel witnessed decrease of 0.67 percent as it went down from 27,372 metric tons in first two months of last year to 25,939 metric tons in same period of current financial year, it added.

Towels worth $116.782 million were exported in first two months of current financial year as compared the exports of $117.574 million of same period last year, the data revealed.

On the other hand, exports of textile group increased by 5.81 percent in first two months of current financial year and was recorded at $2.179 billion as compared the exports of $2.059 billion of same period last year, it added.

The exports of raw cotton during first two month was recorded at 5,225 metric tons worth $8.697 million as compared the exports of $10.197 million of same period last year, it said.

During first two-months, exports of other textile materials grew by 13.29 percent as above mention products worth $75.744 million exported as compared the exports of $66.85 million of same period last year.

Senate body to be apprised about

privatisation plan today

ISLAMABAD (APP): Senate Standing Committee would be apprised about the future privatization plan of public sector enterprises and measures so far taken to enhance their working capacities. The Senate Standing Committee on Privatization and Statistics would meet here on October 3rd (today) to discuss different agenda items regarding the privatization of public sector enterprises. The meeting would be held here with Senator Mohsin Aziz in the chair, according to notification issued by the Senate Secretariat on Monday. The committee would be briefed by the officials of the Ministry of privatization on the working and performance of the Ministry, it added. They would also apprise the committee about the role of the Ministry and its budgetary allocation for the financial year 2017-18. The committee would also discuss the details of the privatization, which has been undertaken up to date and during last four years. The meeting would also be apprised about the future privatization plan along with details of approval from the Council of Common Interest.

Members of the committee and senior officers of the Ministry of Privatization would attend the meeting.