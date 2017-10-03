LAHORE - Ali Pervaiz has taken charge as chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) Punjab in the Annual General Body Meeting of the association held on Monday.

He, along with the other office bearers, were elected unopposed in the annual elections of the association. Among other office bearers, Adil Bashir has been elected as senior vice chairman, Aamir Sheikh as vice chairman, and Shargeel Khalid as treasurer of Aptma Punjab. Those elected as members included Asad Kamal, Asher Khurram, Azhar Majeed Shaikh, Faisal Shafi, Muhammad Siddique, Zaeem Ahmed, Imran Ghafoor, Umair Umar and Omer Latif Chaudhry.

The Aptma Punjab chairman vowed to actively engage with the government to get industry issues resolved on priority basis so that pressure on external account of the country can be eased. He said the electricity cost which comprises 30 percent of the conversion cost in spinning, weaving and processing sectors is highest in Punjab vis-à-vis region.