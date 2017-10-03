KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed an exceptionally dull session on first trading day of the week as the benchmark KSE 100-index lost 390 points and closed at 42,019 points.

Activity was slowest in over two years; first day of October saw only $38.2m (down 26% d/d) exchanging hands as ex-Prime Minister made a court appearance while trading is usually dull post 10th of Muharram.

Previous low value was recorded on 22nd May’15 when $34.9m was traded as investors took to the sidelines ahead of the federal budget announcement, stated Adnan Sami Sheikh at Topline Securities.

Index point laggers were HBL (down 2.6%), MCB (2.6%), LUCK (2.6%), UBL (1.7%) & HUBC (1.4%) taking away 200 points; while PSEL (up 4.9%), THALL (2.5%), NML (1.4%), NCL (5%) & FFBL (up 2.6%) added 50 points. On the sector front, banks took away 192 points, some participants had higher expectations of inflation as a trigger that may have warranted rate hike (reverse of which occurred), however we opine low volumes & foreign pressure as culprit behind banks underperformance.

Market participants said CPI numbers for the month of Sep-2017 were released yesterday that clocked in at 3.86%. Selling pressure was also witnessed in the cement sector where LUCK (down 2.60%), CHCC (1.73%), FCCL (2.00%) and POWER (1.94%) closed in the red trajectory.

Average daily volume shrunk by 49% DoD to 89m shares along with average traded value that clocked in at Rs4b/USD38m, down by 26% DoD. Volume leaders were CWSM (6.3%), TRG (6.3%), NCL (5.2%), KEL (5.1%) and BGL (4.4%), contributing 27.4% of total volume.

Scrips of total 378 active companies were traded in the session of which 254 concluded in the decline, 109 in advance while 15 remained unchanged.