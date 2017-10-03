RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Zahid Latif Khan has said that every sector of the economy needs to be boosted in order to ensure smooth growth of the economy.

“Our focus will be maximum utilisation of our potential for elevating the status of our business community with in the country and across the borders as well,” he said while talking to different trade delegations who congratulated him on assuming office on Monday. He said that the RCCI prime objective was to explore the existing trade potential of all viable sectors and to dig out new avenues of growth and progress for the region.

He said that RCCI will approach the ministries, government departments, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other for early resolution of the issues faced by business community. He said the government should take business community on board in the policy-making process. He was of the view that in this way maximum positive ramification could be achieved in the economy.

Khan also thanked the group leaders, former presidents of the chamber and traders for showing their confidence in him and vowed that he and his team would take every possible step to fulfil the confidence and trust of the seniors and no stone will be left unturned for the betterment of the business community of the region.

RCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Mirza and Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi also expressed their views on the occasion and vowed that they will work as a team. Outgoing president Raja Amer Iqbal also congratulated the new office bearers.

ICCI chief urges govt

to focus on SMEs

INP from Islamabad: Newly elected president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and industry, Sheikh Aamir Waheed, has said that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) were considered as the engine of economic growth for any country and the government should focus on SMEs.

He said that SME policy was lastly reviewed in 2007, adding that SME sector must be supported with business-friendly policy for revival of economy. Speaking after formally taking over the charge, he said that the government should take concrete measures for resolving key issues of SMEs that would help in achieving sustainable economic growth.

Waheed said that realising the importance of SMEs, the USA and European countries have developed various policies and institutions to facilitate the growth of SMEs. He said some of the developing countries including China, Taiwan, India and Philippines have also taken steps to create enabling environment for SMEs and Pakistan should follow the same strategy and take policy measures to enhance the role of SMEs in the economic growth.

ICCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Naveed and Vice President Nisar Ahmed Mirza said that SME sector was the backbone of Pakistan's economy in terms of its contribution to the GDP, employment generations and export development, and emphasized that the government should support in resolving major problems of SMEs on priority basis.

They said that about 90 percent of the country's enterprises were in SME sector, but were getting small portion of the total private sector credit, which was a major constraint for their growth. They urged that the government should provide SMEs easy access to finance and ease out the conditions of collaterals in order to help facilitate start-ups and SMEs development.