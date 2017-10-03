LAHORE - The Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has elected Samee Ullah Chaudhry as its new chairman unopposed for the year 2017-18.

Samee Ullah, who is former president of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry and ex-senior vice chairman of the REAP, pledged to work for the cause of business community. While addressing the AGM, he vowed to promote the association to new heights, thanking the members for reposing confidence on him to lead the REAP. He said that it was an honour for him to assume the office of the chairman for the year 2017-18.

The newly-elected chairman thanked the outgoing chairman and appreciated the work done by the previous managing committee. The Reap new chairman said that the former chairman and his team had tried to resolve the rice exporters issues to a great extent but challenges still remain. He also spelt out his priorities for the coming year during the Annual General Meeting. He said that the Reap would give priority to the issues like shortage of energy, zero-rating, high cost of doing business and shortage of skilled labour.

He also stressed the need to overcome the numerous challenges faced by the rice industry and assured the members that the new managing committee will continue working as a vibrant and active body, in spite of a very difficult economic environment and many hurdles faced by the industry. He vowed to continue with his efforts for the promotion of rice industry. He said that his top priority would be uninterrupted energy supply to the rice mills, resolution of tax related issues, and a favourable environment for the promotion of rice industry, especially in Punjab. He said that the REAP has decided to devise a long-term aggressive strategy to enhance rice exports.