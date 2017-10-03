LAHORE - Siemens has celebrated the win of its largest ever power generation contract in Pakistan, during a signing ceremony attended by high-ranking government officials.

Under the contract, Siemens will supply a complete power island solution for a new power plant - Punjab Power Plant Jhang. The deal is valued at around 200 million euros for Siemens and marks the first time Siemens’ highly-efficient H-Class gas turbines installed in Pakistan. Punjab Power Plant Jhang will increase power generation capacity in Pakistan by approximately 1.3GW and provide a much-needed boost to the national grid.

Attended by the Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the ceremony saw the signing between China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) and government-owned Punjab Thermal Power (Pvt) Ltd (PTPL), an independent power producer. Siemens will supply the power island to CMEC, the project’s EPC contractor.

“We are very proud to have the chance to contribute with sustainable and reliable power generation for the future development of Punjab and for the Pakistani people,” said Jean-Claude Nasr, Senior Executive Vice President of Siemens Power Generation Division, Middle East and North Africa.