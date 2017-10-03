LAHORE - Tomato crop is almost ripe in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces and it would be available in sufficient quantity in Punjab soon.

This was stated by Punjab Agriculture Department spokesman here on Monday. He said the tomato crop was affected due to unfavourble weather conditions, resulting in its price hike. He hoped the price of tomatoes would come down by October 15, as the vegetable from other provinces would reach the Punjab markets.

The spokesman said that ban on importing tomatoes from India helped in saving Rs 100 billion for the national exchequer.