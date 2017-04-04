ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has forecasted that gas crisis will not end even in next 13 years, whereas shortfall would soar to 6.71 billion cubic feet in same period. By 2030, local consumption of gas would stand at 5.28 billion cubic feet daily, whereas local production would stand at just 1.40 billion cubic feet. According to a report, LNG will meet 1,800MMFCD, Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) pipeline will meet 1,325MMFCD and IP will meet 750MMFCD of gas needs.