Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz today held meetings with a parliamentary delegation from the United Kingdom.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening of cooperation in the areas of trade and investment.

Aziz "highlighted the progress made by Pakistan during the last four years in counterterrorism, economic development and democratic consolidation," said a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation paid "rich tributes to sacrifices made by Pakistan in counterterrorism".

The delegation recognised the role the country has played in "promoting international peace and security as well as its contribution in regional stability," the press release said.

Commending the role of Pakistani diaspora in Britain, the delegation called for greater interaction between the two countries.

Sartaj briefed the delegation regarding Pakistan’s "efforts for regional peace and initiatives aimed at promoting regional connectivity".

The adviser also informed the delegation of the human rights violations taking place in Indian-held Kashmir and informed them about the current state of Pakistan-India relations.