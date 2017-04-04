PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Transport Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir has assured the traders that the government will allay all their reservations about the Rapid Bus Service project in the provincial capital.

Wazir, accompanied by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Haji Muhammad Afzal, paid a visit to various bazaars such as vegetable market, Bazaz Lara, Mochi Lara, Ashraf Road, Hospital Road and Soekarno Chowk, Khyber Bazaar on Monday. He was apprised by traders of their reservations and problems caused by the Rapid Bus Service project.

SCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Iqbal, Vice President Abidullah, Traders Coordination Committee (TCC) Chairman Humayun Fazl, Anjuman-e-Tajiran Khyber Bazaar President Khalid Mehmood, Fayyaz Mohibullah, and Aurangzeb were also present on the occasion.

Wazir, after a brief visit to the city, reached the Sarhad Chamber, where SCCI President Haji Afzal shared with him reservations of traders about the Rapid Bus Service. He said that traders were uncertain about the mega project of the provincial government in the provincial capital, as they had not been taken into confidence on the project.

Wazir assured the traders that the government would solve all problems faced by traders and allay their reservations about the Rapid Bus Service project. He said the project would be launched after consultations with the traders. He said that Rapid Bus Service under the mass transit project would be completed with the cooperation of traders. He said the provincial government would not take any step that would create problems for traders.