THAR - The 660 megawatts coal fired power plant at Thar Coal Block II will produce cheapest electricity.

According to official sources, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company is investing $2 billion on this project in Tharparkar.

Initially the tariff has been fixed at 11.6 cents per kwh by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) but it would gradually come down to 9 cents in 2020 and 8.7 cents in the year 2021 followed by further reduction in the coming years.

Thar Block-II has a vital role in development of Thar and resolution of energy crisis in Pakistan.



