KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday continued its positive momentum with profit taking in selective stocks. The 100-share index closed at 47,084 points after gaining 135 points.

Index heavy weights continued to drive the rally as HBL (up 1.1%), MCB (2%), KEL (7.7%) and PSO (1.9%) contributed 119 points to index gain. On the other hand, PAKT (down 5%), SNGP (1.9%), ISL (2.7%) and PPL (0.8%) withheld 68 points.

Interest was seen in power generation and distribution sector as the sector gained 3%. KEL remained in limelight gaining 7.7% ahead of its FY16 result which is likely to be prepared on previous multiyear tariff.

Uncertainty over PM election next month and concerns over higher circular debt and rising public debt to over Rs20.8trn invited mid-session pressure, said analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp. Upbeat CPI inflation data for July'17 supported leveraged stocks in cement, textile and auto sectors.

Reports of surging cement dispatches and oil consumption data for Jul'17 amid higher global crude prices played a catalyst role in bullish close, he added. Traded volumes were up 24% to 455m shares as compared to 368 million shares in the previous trading session. Whereas traded value was down 4% to Rs16.1b/$153m. Scrips of total 405 active companies participated in the session of which 242 concluded in green, 147 in red while 16 remained unchanged. KEL led the volume with 44 million shares of the power distribution company changing hands. BOP with 43n shares traded and AzgardNine with 33.5m traded shares were in spotlight in the session. Market participants expect positivity to continue as the market recovers post political jitters.