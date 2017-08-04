LAHORE - With an aim to promote investor protection, Central Depository Company (CDC) has reduced the annual maintenance fee for its Investor Account by 27 percent, effective from July 2017.

Investors can now open and maintain an Investor Account with CDC for only Rs 550, instead of the previous fee of Rs. 750.

Through CDC’s Investor Account Services (IAS), capital market investors can directly open and maintain accounts with CDC in the Central Depository System (CDS) for secure and safe custody of securities. Investor Account offers investors direct access to their securities, and is operated by CDC on their instructions. Investor Account holders are also offered free value added services that include comprehensive web access, eAlerts, SMS alerts, IVR, online transactions through web portal and mobile application.