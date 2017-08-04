ISLAMABAD - NEPRA has allowed passing on of 1% security cost of the CPEC energy projects to the consumers, which will have impact of Rs 15 to 20 billion during the operational period of these projects.

About payment mechanism, NEPRA said that IPPs of CPEC projects shall pay $150,000 per annum, subject to 3% indexation for each year after the 1st year from COD, as required under security protection clause of the IA directly to the relevant Ministry/Agency designated for the purpose during the construction period as well as during the operation period.

It further said that during the operation period, IPPs of CPEC projects shall include in the monthly capacity invoice a separate charge on account of security cost. The capacity charge for security cost shall be calculated on the basis of determined annual security cost of the respective project, reduced by $150,000/annum for the 1st year from COD and thereafter @3% indexation for each succeeding year, divided by net annual output in kilowatt hours assuming reference exchange rate of Rs105/US$. he subject security cost component of capacity charge shall be indexed on the basis of exchange rate of the last available day of the preceding quarter.

The IPPs shall seek its approval from NEPRA quarterly in accordance with other tariff components of the capacity charge. IPPs shall pay the invoiced amount immediately to the relevant Ministry/Agency designated for the purpose. CPPA shall pay the invoiced amount in accordance with the other components of capacity charge.

In case the annual security cost of a project is less than $150,000 subject to applicable indexation, IPPs shall not include security cost in the capacity charge invoice and CPPA shall not pay any amount on account of security cost for the respective project.

In future, if the overall security situation improves and GOP considers that special security arrangement is no longer needed and the special security force/division is released from this responsibility, no payment shall be made by the power purchaser on account of special security arrangement. The decision will have an impact of Rs 15 to 20 billion on the energy consumers during 20 to 30 years operational period of these projects.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) has already approved a summary of the Ministry of Water and Power for issuance of a policy directive to Nepra to allow 1pc of the capital cost net of aforementioned $150,000 amount on account of security to be distributed annually starting from the construction period till the term of the Power Purchase Agreement.

In its analysis, NEPRA said that the more important aspect of the issue is that 10 out of 19 projects have zero financial impact, 3 projects have a financial impact of less than 1 paisa/unit and 6 projects have financial impact of less than 1/2 paisa/unit. Further, this financial impact shall become lesser and lesser with the annual indexation of 3% to the amount of $150,000/annum to be contributed by the IPP under the IA.

Most of stakeholders particularly the CPEC IPPs objected that the provision of security is the responsibility of the state and should not be charged to the electricity consumers. Keeping in view the internal and external security threats, GOP's responsibility under the CPEC Agreement and the importance of the CPEC project, GOP has decided to establish a special security force/division of armed forces to ensure security of the CPEC projects.

The regulatory body further observed that under the IA all the IPPs have agreed that in case of extra security requirement, all reasonable out of pocket expenses shall be borne by the IPPs subject of maximum of $150,000/annum. By the same principle, it seems reasonable to charge the amount exceeding $150,000/annum to the generation cost of the same project. Even if the government bears the cost of extra security arrangement, it has to be allocated from the budget which is public money and the development budget has to be cut short to the equivalent amount. Since this cost is specific to the CPEC projects, it is more appropriate to charge this cost to the respective project. These preventive security measures shall enable the smooth operation of the CPEC energy projects and shall better protect the interest of the electricity consumers.

Some of the stakeholders raised the issue that the extra security arrangement for CPEC projects only is discrimination to other non CPEC projects. The contention of the stakeholders is not correct. Under the Security Protection Clause of IA, each project can ask for the extra security arrangements which shall be provided by the government and all reasonable out of pocket expenses shall be borne by the project company subject to maximum of $150,000/annum. The same mechanism is applicable to CPEC projects without having any discrimination.

In its comments submitted to NEPRA, Zonergy said, “Tariff for our three SPVs has already been approved which covers several items but there is nothing mentioned or included about the recovery of security cost i.e. Project Security Cost. Zonergy's 9x100MW solar power project is under CPEC early harvest projects and under Article 10 of the CPEC Agreement, "The Pakistani party shall take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and projects". This is not investor's responsibility to make security arrangements outside of the solar park, therefore, security cost shall be borne by the government of Pakistan and relevant agencies, it said.

In project related documents, security cost has been imposed on government of Pakistan and Zonergy has never requested for the security and the same is not liable to pay security cost of USD150,000.

SK Hydro, in its comments, said that the provision of security to CPEC projects is the responsibility of the government and should be financed through government budget. The proposal for charging intending security costs directly to the electricity consumers may be considered so as to avoid additional financing costs to IPPs, NTDC and distribution companies.

Anwar Kamal Law Associates said that security is the responsibility of the government and cannot be added on to the cost of the electricity as it will affect the end cost of the electricity and will increase the manufacturing cost in the country. Non-CPEC projects may also demand this cost and it may not be possible to deny them as it may lead to discrimination.