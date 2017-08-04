PGC launches mobile app for inter students

LAHORE (PR): With a purpose to make students prepare for their Intermediate exams in the convenience of their homes with an easy access to quality study materials, a mobile App ‘el by pgc’ has been launched by Punjab Group of Colleges. Students can download this app from Play Store. This app is unique in its own way. It has everything the students need to prepare for Intermediate courses. This will save students from the hassle of going to tuition centers and academies on one hand and will lessen the education-related financial burden of parents on the other.

The app has 4 predominant features and they are; Video Lectures, MCQs, Short Questions and Past Papers of all Boards for the last 5 years. Thousands of video lectures are made available to students to enhance their skills and intellect by thoroughly going through these video lectures. A bunch of course related MCQs are included which will benefit the students to prepare and practice for the exam. Mobile App also provides short questions and answers retrieved from the intermediate syllabus for reviewing and preparing by students at their own convenience. And last but not the least, this app allows the students to prepare for the exams by directly accessing past papers of last 8 years of all the intermediate boards for effective learning. Upcoming features include I.Com & Bachelor’s Degree Syllabus and Online Video Counseling – a tab through which students can get instant counseling.

PACP conducts situational assessment in Chiniot

LAHORE (PR): The field epidemiological team of the Punjab AIDS Control Program has conducted a Rapid Situational Assessment in Chiniot to investigate and collect information about the emergence of over two dozen HIV/AIDS cases in Chiniot.

The technical team of the PACP visited Chiniot and conducted epidemiological assessment of the area over one week following reports from the district officials about emergence of HIV cases. The team shared their findings in a meeting at the PACP Complex under the chair of Program Director Dr Adnan Zafar Khan.

Telenor partners with Inbox Business Technologies

LAHORE (PR): In continuation of its efforts to take digitization of Pakistani agriculture to the next level, Telenor Pakistan has signed an agreement with Inbox Business Technologies to develop the ‘Connected Agriculture Platform for Punjab’ (CAPP). Telenor Pakistan, given its proven track record of advancing the country’s agricultural landscape, was recently chosen by the Agriculture Department Punjab and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for their flagship project ‘Digital and Financial Inclusion of Kissan’ which includes smartphones and a digital platform comprising 9 Android Apps for hundreds of thousands of farmers in Punjab.

Under the agreement, Telenor and Inbox will jointly develop digital platform, the IT infrastructure, and mechanism to train and facilitate farmers across the province trough facilitation centers and Booths. Telenor Pakistan has played a leading role in agri digitization through many of its industry-first initiatives and this partnership is in line with the same vision &strategy.

The ‘Connected Agriculture Platform for Punjab’ (CAPP) aims to revolutionize agriculture practices across the province by connecting all stakeholders in the agriculture value-chain including but not limited to agriculture input providers, research institutions, commodity buyers, supply chain services provider, and agriculture extension workers. As part of CAPP program, 500,000 plus eligible farmers will also get 3G/4G-enabled smartphones along with free SIMS and data bundles. To enable farmers to exploit the full potential of this platform, hundreds of facilitation centers and booths will be established across the province for training of thousands of farmers and creating Digital App Gurus across the province.

“About 60% of Pakistani households are associated with agriculture and yet there was little being done to bring improvements to this enormous sector and address to its longstanding loopholes,” saidDurdana Achakzai, Chief Digital Officer, Telenor Pakistan while commenting on the development. “Having the mission of empowering societies and being the primary mover of ICT-powered digital initiatives in the country, we took the lead on digitizing agriculture and started transforming the sector. This partnership with Inbox is in continuation of the same passion and we are positive that CAPP will achieve its goals effectively with the model being replicated in other parts of Pakistan in the near future,” she added.

Manhais visits Danish School Vehari site

LAHORE (PR): Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Asif Saeed Manhais visited Danish School Vehari the other day.

Site manager of Zealcon Engineering Ltd Athar Jamil Pirzada along with officials from the provincial and district administration welcomed him on site. He briefed the visiting minister about the construction work on site. He said Zealcon Engineering has put all energies in action to meet the project deadlines.

The provincial minister inspected the site and expressed satisfaction over the pace and quality of civil works.

He said the school has been set up in pursuance of Chief Minister’s vision of establishing boarding schools and Centers of Excellence for boys and girls in each district of Punjab. He said the construction work is likely to be completed soon and these two schools will be operational by 2017.

Packaging industry saving $200m annually for kitty

KARACHI (PR): President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Shamim Ahmed Firpo, while lauding the efforts of Pegasus Consultancy for the promotion of latest technology, said that mega-events like International Exhibition of Food and Beverage Processing Packaging Technologies - Plasti and Pack and Iftech 2017 is big source of bringing in new and state of the art technology of packaging industry into the country. He said Karachi has once again become the center of business and trade and technology shows.

Chief Organizer Aamer Khanzada said that Pakistan has progressed in the printing and packaging technologies to the extent that no industry has now need to bring its printed material from abroad or get packaging of its products, he said adding that due to which the country is saving about $200 million on account of machinery import and services every year.

Philips Lighting continues to accelerate innovation, adoption of LED lighting

KARACHI (PR): Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting, continued to push the boundaries of LED lighting innovations at the 8th IEEEP Trade fair and Conference at Expo Center. The company is introducing new offerings designed to help reduce energy and operating costs, improve eye comfort and space utilization , and deliver value that goes beyond illumination. These latest technology advancements combine the accumulative improvements in energy efficiency with enhanced quality.

“Philips has been revolutionizing lighting for over 125 years. We pioneered the world changing development of electric light and LED, and are now leading the way in intelligent lighting systems. Our deep understanding of how lighting positively affects people, enables us to deliver innovations that unlock new business value to our customers. By delivering fresh ideas and energy-efficient solutions to consumers and professional customers, we are improving lives every day and everywhere. With technological innovations fueled by deep customer insights, coupled with our trusted brand and global leadership positions, we’re leading the global lighting revolution. Our growing product portfolio focuses not only on customer needs today, but also anticipates how they will change and evolve in the future,” said Asad Jafar, Chairman & CEO, Philips Lighting Pakistan.